Hickory, NC – Redhawk Publications is honored to announce the release of A Legacy of Faith: Words for the Journey, a collection of religious acrostic poems by Barbara Weathers. Weathers, a retired elementary school teacher, has been writing since the mid-1960s. A Legacy of Faith is Weathers’ first publication.

Weathers comments, “A Legacy of Faith is for those that love the Word and believe in its power, truth, and the encouragement it offers. Hopefully, it will appeal to those who are struggling and looking for enlightenment.” Weathers plans on donating a portion of her proceeds to the Safe Harbor relief non-profit in Hickory, NC; their mission statement is, “A Christ-centered community for rebuilding, renewing, and recovery.”

Redhawk Publications Senior Editor Robert Canipe remarked, “A Legacy of Faith is full of uplifting and well-thought-out acrostic poems. Weathers has a gift for making each poem seem like it’s specific to each reader. It’s hard to read A Legacy of Faith without taking away some sort of encouragement. I highly recommend A Legacy of Faith if you’re looking for something religious, uplifting, and easily understandable.”

To purchase A Legacy of Faith: Words for the Journey, visit https://redhawkpublications.com

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest for the local community, the state of North Carolina as well the entire United States. Established in 2017, CVCC is the only state community college with a publishing press and has over 65 unique titles. For additional information on Redhawk Publications, contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.

Weathers has a Book Launch Party for A Legacy of Faith on February 24, 2022, at 5 P.M. at the Safe Harbor non-profit located at 210 2nd St SE, Hickory, NC 28602.