Winston-Salem, NC – RiverRun International Film Festival has announced a new fun contest for budding filmmakers, the Lincoln Smartphone Short Film Contest, sponsored by longtime festival supporter Parkway Lincoln.

Those wishing to enter the contest should create—entirely on a smartphone—a 1-to-5 minute short film that must somehow be centered around a Lincoln vehicle. Submissions are due via YouTube or Vimeo by 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 19 to tiffany@riverrunfilm.com.

Full contest rules are available on the RiverRun website at www.riverrunfilm.com/parkwayshortscontest/.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what creative short films folks will come up with and how they can incorporate the Lincoln auto brand,” said Rob Davis, Executive Director of RiverRun. “This year has shown us some incredible ways that people can really think out of the box when it comes to creating things, and we are sure this will be no difference. We’re grateful to our friends at Parkway Lincoln for supporting us in this fun, imaginative contest.

All submitted short films will be judged by a panel of Jurors who will select the top three finishers. These filmmakers will receive a festival swag bag full of RiverRun merchandise and goodies from Winston-Salem businesses. The films will be screened for free to the community in RiverRun’s Virtual Theater from December 24-31.