Hickory – The Lilly family of Hickory has always shared a passion for baseball and a deep connection to participating in recreational sports through the City of Hickory.

In memory of their beloved parents, Tom and Kathleen Lilly, brothers David and Spencer Lilly recently made a monetary donation to the City of Hickory to support recreation baseball and softball programs in Hickory.

“Growing up in the Kenworth neighborhood – literally across the street from Kiwanis Park – my brothers and I experienced firsthand the lessons our parents instilled in us – sportsmanship, fair play, and respect for others. Kiwanis Park was a special place for us and all of the neighborhood kids,” shared David Lilly.

With this generous donation from the Lilly family, the City purchased six scoreboards (three for Kiwanis Park and three for Stanford Park), two batting cages for Kiwanis Park, three portable pitching mounds, 12 player benches (six for Kiwanis Park and six for Stanford Park), and one storage shed for Kiwanis Park.

Additionally, Field #1 at Kiwanis Park has been named the Tom and Kathleen Lilly Field and new signage has been installed at the ball field.

“Our hope is that the Tom and Kathleen Lilly Field will continue to provide lasting memories of fun and competition for decades to come,” added David Lilly. “Thanks to Mark Seaman and the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department for their continued efforts to upgrade and maintain a special place for everyone.”

“The City of Hickory; the Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department; and the community express our great appreciation to the Lilly family for this donation and the many contributions they have made to recreation sports throughout the years,” said City Manager Warren Wood.