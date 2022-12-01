Newton, NC – Lights on 13th Street, a holiday light and music show, displays the creative work of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hovis of Newton. While other holidays are also on their event calendar, the Christmas display is the largest and runs for approximately 6 weeks. Different genres of music are featured on a weekly rotation.

Each year, Lights on 13th Street chooses a charity and accepts donations for that non-profit organization during their Christmas season. Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministries, Inc. (ECCCM) will be the beneficiary of this year’s donations. ECCCM is so grateful for each and every donation, and the gift of being chosen as this year’s donations recipient is an absolute honor. Lights on 13th Street has a Facebook page, where future events will be listed as Mr. and Mrs. Hovis continue to spread the joy of different holiday seasons.

This year’s weekly show rotation is as follows:

Mondays- 80’s Night 6-10pm

Tuesdays- Anything Goes 6-10pm

Wednesdays- Disney and Star Wars 6-10pm

Thursdays- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Night 6-10pm

Fridays- Kids Classics Christmas 6-11pm

Saturdays and Sundays- Christmas music 6-11pm

The show began 11-18-22 and will run through January 2nd, 2023. The white donation box can be found by the candy canes. Please turn your radio to 93.9 FM. Safety Notice: Please use your hazard lights after turning off your headlights, and only park on the far side of the street, being careful not to block any driveways.