Hickory – Patrick Beaver Library announces upcoming senior citizen programs.

Mark your calendar and join us for Senior Bingo!

Join us for Senior Bingo at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on the second Monday of each month at 10:00 a.m.

The next session will be Monday, March 13. The future dates are planned for April 10, and May 8th.

The emphasis of our time is to have fun in a friendly environment. Play is relaxed, making it perfect for people of all playing levels. Bring friends or join us on your own to meet new people in our community. Senior Bingo and Brain Games are sponsored by Friends of Hickory Public Library.

No registration is required for either event. For more information, please call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block.

Name that Tune for Senior Adults

Join us at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library for 1960s Name that Tune on March 20th at 10 a.m. Come out and enjoy some friendly competition as we listen to hits from the 1960s and reminisce. Bring friends or join us on your own and meet new people in our community. The next date will be April 17th.

These programs are free and open to anyone 55+. Registration is not required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.