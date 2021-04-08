Hickory – Join us for a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. with author, TEDX speaker, and autistic comedian Michael McCreary with permission to laugh as he presents his act “Does This Make My Asperger’s Look Big?” Twenty-five-year-old McCreary has been performing stand-up comedy since age 13 and he has traveled across Canada and the United States to perform stand-up shows and keynote addresses.

Michael McCreary is the author of his memoir “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic” (2019, Annick Press) and he has consulted on the TV show “Ransom” to ensure the authenticity of a character with autism. McCreary was host of the Autism Ontario video “Autism: See the Potential” and he has been featured on The National and on CBC Radio’s “Laugh Out Loud!”

This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500. We will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.