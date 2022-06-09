Newton, NC – The Catawba County Library, in partnership with the Backpack Program and the Community Kitchen of The Corner Table, will provide full bags of food at every branch during the 2022 Summer Learning Program.

The Backpack Program serves children in forty+ local schools who face hunger on the weekends. During the summer months, when school is out, the program is unable to send home food bags with students. This partnership provides another avenue for getting food to families that need it, even when school is not in session. While the backpack program is geared towards children under the age of 18 years old, these food bags are available to all.

The food bags are packed by Backpack Program volunteers and delivered weekly to the library. Each bag will have a variety of food items including canned goods and snacks that can be eaten without preparation. Families can choose to leave items they don’t want for another family to take.

Food bags will be available at all seven library locations starting June 6 through August 22.

“We are very excited about partnering with The Corner Table to feed children and families this summer!” says assistant director Siobhan Loendorf. “The addition of food bags to our Summer Learning Program allows us to nourish minds and bodies, keeping kids healthy, engaged in learning, and positioned to succeed when they return to school in the fall.”

This year’s Summer Learning theme at the library is “Oceans of Possibilities” and it includes an exciting mix of programs including storytimes, STEAM programs, performances and educational programs by the North Carolina Aquarium, Hickory Music Factory, Green Bean Players, and Catawba County Parks! To register, please visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library or your local library. For more info about The Corner Table, visit www.thecornertable.org or www.facebook.com/thecornertablenc.