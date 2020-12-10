Newton, NC – As an essential resource for learning and engagement, the Catawba County Library empowers lives and builds community by bringing people, information, and ideas together. When COVID-19 challenged its typical ways of inviting residents to connect, explore, and grow, the Catawba County Library innovated to continue delivering needed services and resources.

In addition to offering new Wi-Fi-enabled tablets and free Wi-Fi access points at community locations, the library began to create do-it-yourself kits for people to take home and complete on their own or with the help of a live video tutorial hosted by library staff.

During December, the Catawba County Library is boosting these popular project offerings to help people celebrate the holidays, keep kids engaged in learning, and support community organizations and outreach. The programs include:

Make a Toy for a Raptor – This take-home project includes everything you’ll need to create enrichment toys for birds at the Carolina Raptor Center. Pick up a complete kit of supplies at any library branch (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest, and St. Stephens) and then join us for a live Zoom program with the center’s volunteer coordinator, who will show us how to put together a paper chain, paper flower, and puzzle tube. She’ll also explain how the toys are used to enrich the daily lives of the birds. Finished toys can be dropped off at the library for donation to the center. Sign up at www.tinyurl.com/raptorgift. The online session takes place at 4 pm on Thursday, December 10.

Festive Light Bulb Upcycling DIY – Create a cute, easy holiday decoration from a nightlight-sized, burned-out bulb. Our kits will provide practically everything you’ll need to make an ornament – you just supply the bulb! Pick up the materials at any branch, and register by sending your name to share@catawbacountync.gov with the subject line ‘Light Bulb DIY.’ Then, join us at 4 pm on Friday, December 11 for the live, virtual tutorial. (Kits will be available all month long if you’d like to make an ornament after the Zoom session.)

Wooden Ornament Share – At this virtual, all-ages program, we’ll share how to decorate round wooden ornaments using science-based techniques. Use our suggestions or create your own personalized designs. Request a kit at your local branch prior to the Zoom class; each one includes 4 ornaments to decorate. One kit per family/household, please. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/cclsornamentshare. The online session takes place at 3 pm on Saturday, December 12.

First Flight: Family STEAM – This fun program commemorates the anniversary of the Wright Brothers’ historic flight. During our live Zoom session, we’ll feature planes from the Hickory Aviation Museum, build a replica of the Wright Brothers’ 1900 glider, and explore paper airplane designs. Pick up a kit with all the materials from any library branch, and join us for the interactive Zoom session at 4 pm on Thursday, December 17. Register at https://tinyurl.com/FirstFlightFamily.

For more details about the library’s DIY kits and other services and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828.465.8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.