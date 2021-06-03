Newton, NC – This summer, the Catawba County Library’s mobile branch, the Library to Go, is partnering with The Corner Table Soup Kitchen to provide weekly lunch-and-learn sessions at 111 Herman Sipe Road in Conover, near Oak Grove Mobile Home Park. The Library to Go will offer books and resources to educate and enrich as you enjoy a free, healthy meal on-site. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The series of summertime lunch-and-learns will be available every Wednesday from June through mid-August. The first weekly event will take place on Wednesday, June 2. Lunch will be served between 12 noon and 1 pm, and the Library to Go will be set up for browsing beginning at 11:30 am. Stop by early to check out all the library resources on display and power up your brain as well as your body.

An added perk for student attendees will be STEM activity boxes to explore and take home. Girl Scout Carly Roberts, a rising ninth-grader at North Lincoln High School, created the boxes for her Silver Award, a service project designed to meet an existing community need in a sustainable way.

The STEM boxes offer a variety of fun activities to build interest in science, technology, engineering, and math. Among them are a decoder wheel, math riddles, a solar system quiz, geometric shape puzzles, and a small white board for making calculations. Learning cards are also included in each box, and Carly will be present at many of the lunch-and-learns to introduce the kits to young people.

For more information about The Corner Table, visit www.thecornertable.org or www.facebook.com/thecornertablenc.

For details about the Catawba County Library’s services and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828.465.8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them at www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.