Lenoir, NC – Downtown Lenoir’s Summer Music Madness is back this summer starting Friday, July 9th, from 7:00 – 10:00pm with 80S band, Kids In America. Come out and enjoy an evening for the whole family with live music and our Downtown beer garden on the square.

Ready to be blasted into the past? Kids in America is a high-energy, power-packed, ultra fun, 6 piece band paying tribute to the totally awesome 1980s. Kids in America covers all genres from this timeless decade. New wave, pop, dance and rock, rock ballads and more. Kids in America specializes in recreating visually and take pride in delivering spot on sound of all your favorite 80s hits. We encourage crowd participation and our fans have so much fun at our shows.

On August 13, Summer Music Madness will host the classic rock/variety band, FracXured, from 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm.