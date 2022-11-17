Lenoir, NC – Join us for Light Up Lenoir, Thursday, November 17th at 5:00pm located at the Downtown Stage. This event is presented by the COL Main St Program.

FREE cookies and hot chocolate will be available while supplies last!

Lineup:

Santa – 5:00 to 7:30 pm

School Performances – 5:00 to 7:00 pm

Lower Creek School Singers 5-5:30pm

Valmead School Singers 5:30-6pm

Davenport Violinists 6-6:30pm

Davenport Chorus 6:30-7pm

Christmas Light Show – 7:00 to 10:00 pm

The Christmas Light Show continues nightly from 6:00 – 10:00pm through January 1st.

For more information about Downtown Lenoir events, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DowntownLenoir