Lenoir, NC – Join us for Light Up Lenoir, Thursday, November 17th at 5:00pm located at the Downtown Stage. This event is presented by the COL Main St Program.
FREE cookies and hot chocolate will be available while supplies last!
Lineup:
Santa – 5:00 to 7:30 pm
School Performances – 5:00 to 7:00 pm
Lower Creek School Singers 5-5:30pm
Valmead School Singers 5:30-6pm
Davenport Violinists 6-6:30pm
Davenport Chorus 6:30-7pm
Christmas Light Show – 7:00 to 10:00 pm
The Christmas Light Show continues nightly from 6:00 – 10:00pm through January 1st.
For more information about Downtown Lenoir events, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DowntownLenoir