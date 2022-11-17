Lenoir, NC – Join us for Light Up Lenoir, Thursday, November 17th at 5:00pm located at the Downtown Stage. This event is presented by the COL Main St Program.

FREE cookies and hot chocolate will be available while supplies last!Lenoir Celebrates The Holidays

Lineup:
Santa – 5:00 to 7:30 pm
School Performances – 5:00 to 7:00 pm
Lower Creek School Singers 5-5:30pm
Valmead School Singers 5:30-6pm
Davenport Violinists 6-6:30pm
Davenport Chorus 6:30-7pm
Christmas Light Show – 7:00 to 10:00 pm

The Christmas Light Show continues nightly from 6:00 – 10:00pm through January 1st.

For more information about Downtown Lenoir events, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DowntownLenoir