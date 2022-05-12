Lenoir, NC – The Lenoir Bicycle Festival is a family-friendly event focusing on bicycling and outdoor activity. Held in Downtown Lenoir, the Lenoir Bicycle Festival gives everyone a chance to ride around on downtown streets, conquer obstacle courses and bike challenges, take bike safety and maintenance classes, and visit all our great downtown shops and restaurants. Festival starts at 10am.

Activities will include:

• Street Ride

• Obstacle Courses

• Time Trials

• Safety and Maintenance Classes

• The Impossible Backwards Bicycle

• Giveaways

• Touch a Truck with Police, Fire, and Public Works vehicles

• Local bike shop vendor tents

Come to Downtown Lenoir Saturday, May 14, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and have fun on our streets! Bring your bicycle & and helmet!

GPS Location: 801 West Ave, Lenoir, NC 28645-5136