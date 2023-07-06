Hickory – Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will host Fostering Our Community: Learn How to Become a Foster Parent on Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m!

Have you thought about becoming a foster parent but you’re not sure where to start? Learn how Cassandra Rising, Family Recruitment Specialist for Children’s Home Society of the Catawba/Unifour Area will host an informational meeting for adults and families who want to learn more about becoming a foster parent and how to help support the foster care community.

No registration required. Registration is not required for this event. For more information, please call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.