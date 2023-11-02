Hickory – Lake Hickory Country Club (LHCC) has announced that it will host four of the best high-school tennis players in the nation at the Lauren Coffey Memorial USTA Juniors Tennis Tournament on November 11 and 12, 2023. The tournament, originally called the Hickory Classic, was renamed in the honor of Lauren Coffey, a tennis standout at Hickory High and Appalachian State University who passed away in 2011.

The event will feature four of the top high-school tennis players in the nation: William Manning of Raleigh, NC, the number one Boys 18 & under player in the nation, who is committed to NC State; Shaurya Bharadwaj of Charlotte, NC, the nation’s second-ranked Boys 18 and under player in the nation who is committed to the University of Pennsylvania; Nicholas Mangiapane of Davidson NC, a Blue Chip recruit committed to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill; and Gabe Avram of Charlotte, NC, a Blue Chip recruit committed to the University of South Carolina.

The tournament will take place November 11 and 12, 2023, at Lake Hickory Country Club, located at 430 17th Avenue NW, Hickory, NC. Court 5 is named the Lauren Coffey Memorial Tennis Count. This is a Level 6 Intermediate Singles tournament — prospective participants can register for the following categories: Boys 12 & under, Boys 14 & under,

Boys 16 & under, Boys 18 & under, Girls 12 & under, Girls 14 & under, Girls 16 & under and Girls 18 & under. Registration is $48 and closes November 7, 2023, at 5:59 p.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER, CONTACT:

Bret Garnett, Tennis Pro, Lake Hickory Country Club, bret@lakehickorycc.com, 828.328.2981