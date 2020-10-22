Hickory – The final three performances of the hilarious online musical DISENCHANTED are this Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 22, 23 & 24 at 7:30pm.

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. The original storybook heroines are none-too-happy with the way they’ve been portrayed in today’s pop culture so they’ve tossed their tiaras and have come to life to set the record straight. Forget the princesses you think you know – these royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truth.

Tickets are $12 for individuals and $24 for families of two or more. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org. Season subscribers may reserve by calling the Theatre box office at 828-328-2283 or email Christine@hickorytheatre.org. This production is rated PG-13 for adult language and content.

Photo: Alana Patterson as The Princess Who Kissed a Frog in DISENCHANTED, presented online October 22-24 by the Hickory Community Theatre. Visit hickorytheatre.org for tickets and show times. Photo by Eric Seale.