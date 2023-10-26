Newton, NC – This is the closing weekend for The Green Room’s production of By The Way, Meet Vera Stark. The show will be performed in our more intimate space The Sherry Butler Black Box Theatre.

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark tells the story of a passionate and aspiring Black actress along with her complex relationship with white actress Gloria Mitchell, who is fading away from the limelight and her original glory. Vera’s complex relationship with Gloria also stems from Vera being Gloria’s maid. The story is told through screwball comedy, all while exploring the nuances of being Black in the acting world, as we still see today.

The first act takes place in the 1930s. Later, the play skips forward to 70 years later, where the cast is left to discover what happened to this budding talent of Black actress Vera Stark, washed away by white Hollywood.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and American playwright Lynn Nottage wrote the play, and it premiered in 2011. Nottage is most known for her award-winning plays Sweat and Ruined. She also most recently wrote MJ: The Musical this year, focusing on the story of world-renowned singer Michael Jackson.

Performances are scheduled for October 27, 28, 29, 2023. On Friday and Saturday, the performances will be at 7:30pm. On Sunday, the performances will be at 3:00pm.

Tickets are available online at https://thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesdays – Fridays from 10:00am to 5:00pm). Ticket prices are $18 for Adults, $16 for Seniors, $14 for Students, & $8 for Children 12 and under. If you have questions about the show, please call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “This project was supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the State of North Carolina from the National Endowment for the Arts.”

Photo Credits- Ken Burns