Hickory – The hit musical comedy, A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER ends its run this weekend at the Hickory Community Theatre.

Broadway’s hilarious, knock-’em-dead hit tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to speed up the line of succession using a great deal of charm… and a dash of murder.

Performances will continue September 14 through September 16. Days and times are Thursday, September 14 at 7:30pm., Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283. The production is rated PG and contains mature themes that may not be suitable for younger children.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER is co-produced by Ken Wilkinson in association with Hickory Allergy, Asthma & Sinus. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.