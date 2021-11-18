Hickory – It’s the final weekend for the Hickory Community Theatre’s production of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse.

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY is a satirical comedy about four white people trying to devise a politically correct First Thanksgiving play for Native American Heritage Month to be done in the schools.

Performances are this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, November 18-20 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth & students. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org, in person at the box office, or by phone at 828-328-2283.

Due to the continued rate of Covid-19 cases in Catawba County, and the close proximity of seating in the Firemen’s Kitchen, the Hickory Community strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

This production is rated PG.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. THE THANKSGIVING PLAY is produced by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood, III. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: (L-R) Taylor Edwards, Autumn Dagenhardt and Hunter Curtis in THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at the Hickory Community Theatre. Final performances are this weekend, Thursday through Saturday, Nov 18-20. For tickets and information visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283. Photo by Ken Burns.