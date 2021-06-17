Newton, NC – Come to Truvy’s beauty shop, where the motto is “there is no such thing as natural beauty.” All the ladies who are “anybody” will come to have their hair done as Steel Magnolias is on stage for one more weekend June 18-20 at The Green Room Community Theatre.

Filled with hilarious wordplay and verbal collisions, Steel Magnolias began as writer Robert Harling’s beautiful, cathartic memoir about his late sister. The story grew into a widely-beloved play and a popular film about the hope, healing, and even humor possible amid heartache.

Steel Magnolias will be performed in the McCreary Theatre in the Old Post Office Playhouse, 10 South Main Avenue, Newton, NC. Shows are set for June 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on June 20 at 3:00 pm. The show is directed by David Townsend and produced by von Drehle Corporation.

Get your seats by calling the Box Office at 828-464-6128. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. Ticket prices are $18 for Adults, $16 for Seniors (60+), $14 for Students (13+), and $8 for Children age 12 and under. All ticket prices include NC sales tax. Can’t wait to buy your tickets? Purchase them online through our website at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org. These seats will go quickly!!!

Questions? Call 828-464-6583 or visit our website at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org

The Green Room is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Photo: (L-R) The Cast of Steel Magnolias: M’lynn (Stephanie Kelly), Ousier (Donna Dell), Annelle (Holli Armstrong), Truvy (Holley Armstrong, Shelby (Samantha Styer) & Clairee (Susan Knowles). Photo by Ken Burns.