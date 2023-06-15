Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre will present the final three performances of the popular, award-winning musical, KINKY BOOTS this weekend. Shows are 7:30pm on Thursday, June 15 through Saturday, June 17.

The show tells of a struggling British shoe factory’s young, straight-laced owner, Charlie, who forms an unlikely partnership with Lola, a drag queen, to save the business. Charlie develops a plan to produce custom footwear for drag queens, rather than the men’s dress shoes that his firm is known for and save the business. In the process, Charlie and Lola discover that they are not so different after all.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283. The production is rated PG-13.