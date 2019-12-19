Gastonia, NC – Experience your favorite holiday, pop, rock, classic, and country music like never before! Music will come alive under the planetarium’s immersive dome through state-of-the-art laser graphics, 3D atmospheric effects, and live 360 degree lighting.

Celebrate the season as you enjoy a laser holiday program each evening in the planetarium! Plus, don’t miss special shows like Pink Floyd, Zeppelin, Country, Electropop, and more. A new special program will be featured each night, so be sure to get tickets for all your favorite shows before they’re gone!

Showtimes & Themes for Thursday, December 19: 7 PM Holiday 2; 8 PM Laser Tribute; 9 PM Pink Floyd.

Showtimes & Themes for Friday, December 20: 6 PM Holiday 1; 7 PM Holiday 2; 8 PM Laser Country; 9 PM Laser X.

Showtimes & Themes for Saturday, December 21: 6 PM Holiday 1; 7 PM Holiday 2; 8 PM Electropop; 9 PM Laser Zeppelin.

Tickets are $5 in advance / $8 at the door. Shows are approximately 45 minutes.

Tickets will be available online at schielemuseum.org until 24 hours before the show begins. Seating is limited and purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. The Schiele Museum is located at 1500 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054. Phone 704.866.6900.