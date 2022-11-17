Hickory – Calling all future paleontologists! Visit Ridgeview Branch Library on Monday, November 21 at 4:30 pm to explore ancient life through fossils. Youth will learn how fossils are formed by creating their own molds and casts, they’ll put their excavation skills to the test by digging for actual fossils, and finally identify the fossils they discover. Registration is required. Register at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/steam-explorers-fossils/.

This program is part of the library’s ongoing STEAM Explorers series for youth in grades K-5. These programs provide a fun, hands-on way to explore the world through science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Check the library’s online calendar for future events.

Ridgeview Library is located at 706 1st Street SW, at the corner of 1st Street and 7th Avenue SW, beside the Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Hannah Norcutt at the Ridgeview Library, 828-345-6037 or hnorcutt@hickorync.gov or visit the library’s website at www.hickorync.gov/library.