Conover, NC – It is accepted wisdom that exercise is good for you physically – but did you know that it is beneficial when you are grieving? Exerting yourself not only diminishes stress and aids sleep, but it also helps with your journey through grief. Physical activity releases chemicals in the brain that make you feel more relaxed and happier. Carolina Caring is hosting a session that lets us walk together and share with one another as we strengthen our bodies and heal our spirits.

If you have lost a loved one, come join us on Mondays (weather permitting) during the months of May and June from 6-7pm at Conover Park located at 361 5th Ave SE, Conover. Masks are required for this walking group. To register, please visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466, ext. 3201.

