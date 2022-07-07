Hickory – Join the Catawba County Council on Aging in partnership with Centro Latino for Senior Bilingual Bingo on July 14th at 5:30 PM! The fun and games will take place at Centro Latino, located at 2259 12th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601 (lower level of St Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA).

We will be playing Bingo and Loteria (Mexican Bingo). Translation will be provided. Prizes will be awarded, and sub sandwiches will be served before the games begin.

Call the Council on Aging to register by Tuesday July 12th at 828-328-2269.