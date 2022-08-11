Newton, NC – The Corner Table, an organization focused on feeding the less fortunate in our community through various programs, is hosting a benefit concert on Friday, August 26 at 7:30PM at the Newton Performing Arts Center (60 West E 6th St, Newton, NC 28658).

Conover native, Jonathan Birchfield will be performing as Johnny Cash alongside Trenna Barnes, a Nashville singer/songwriter for her band Cowboy Crush. Trenna Barnes is performing as June Carter with another Catawba County native, Jackie Finley, as Patsy Cline.

This family-friendly event is presented for our community to watch history come alive on stage during this celebration of the love, life, and music of Johnny Cash and June Carter.

Tickets range between $25-$40, depending on set choice. The tickets are available to purchase online at www.thecornertable.org or at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-johnny-cash-and-june-carter-tribute-show-tickets-370525159727. All the proceeds will benefit The Corner Table’s mission.