Newton, NC – Legendary Dukes of Hazzard star, John Schneider will be coming to Newton Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 19th, and Saturday, March 20th. He will offer meet & greet tickets with fans at both events.

Friday he will host a screening of his new movie STAND ON IT! At 7:00 pm – Tickets $20 and Limited VIP Meet & Greet Tickets $100. Then Saturday John Schneider will bring his full band, Stars n’ Bars, with opening act Cody McCarver for a concert at 7:00 pm – Tickets $45-$25 and Limited VIP Tickets are sold out for Saturday night. Doors will open 45 minutes before showtime on each night. Limited tickets are available to purchase at the door.

John Schneider has acted in a number of TV shows, but he’s best known for his role as Bo Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard. Some four decades later he still embraces the character and the many fans who loved the show.

“I’m just so fascinated and loyal to the people who’ve kept this show going all this time. It was one of those rare shows that whole families watched together,” Schneider says. “You’d be hard pressed to find another show that had 40 and 60 and 80 year old people, and four and six and eight year old people watching it at the same time. It pleased, excited, and humored every generation, and has now for 40 years.” Since leaving Dukes he’s gone on to act in other shows, playing roles that have appealed to newer generations of fans. He starred as Superman’s father on CW’s Smallville and currently plays Judge Jim Cryer on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have-Nots on OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network).

He also put his dancing skills to the test as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars late last year.

People are so familiar with Schneider as an actor, many don’t realize he also had a strong music career during the ‘80s. He released a series of albums and had four #1 hits including “I’ve Been Around Enough To Know,” “What’s A Memory Like You (Doing In A Love Like This),” and “Country Girls” to name a few.

Don’t miss your chance to see John Schneider at NewtonPAC, located at 60 W 6th Street in Newton, NC! Visit www.NewtonPAC.com and click on “events” or call the Box Office at (828) 464-8100.

