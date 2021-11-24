Hickory – Jim Armstrong Subaru generously selected Meals on Wheels of Catawba County as their Hometown Charity for the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event. From November 18, 2021 through January 3, 2022, when someone buys or leases a new Subaru, the company donates $250 to a charity selected by the customer. Last year, Jim Armstrong Subaru accrued $21,621.50 to donate to Meals on Wheels of Catawba County, which includes Subaru buyers electing for the dealership to donate $250 to Meals on Wheels and an additional donation from the dealership independent of purchases. This amount will feed 21 seniors for almost an entire year.

The 2021 Share the Love Event is the 7th consecutive year that Jim Armstrong Subaru has selected Meals on Wheels of Catawba County as their Hometown Charity. Meals on Wheels is grateful for Jim Armstrong’s continued support in feeding Catawba County seniors. We look forward to another great Share the Love Event this year. If you or someone you know is looking for a new car, please consider a purchase or lease from Jim Armstrong Subaru during this event. Your purchase and choice of Meals on Wheels of Catawba County as your charity will help feed seniors right here in our community.

Photo: Thu Ngo, Michele Francois, Debbie Helton and Jim Armstrong.