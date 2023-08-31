Hickory – In partnership with the City of Hickory, Hickory Jazz Society and Hickory Downtown Development Association, this free downtown event will include 8 outdoor concerts on the Commscope Stage in front of the Olde Hickory Taproom.

Each concert is from 4-6pm. The concerts will feature some of the most requested of all the Jazz on Tap musicians from 2000-2020.

CALENDAR 2023

Sunday, Sept. 3: BYRON BEAN DIXIELAND BAND

Sunday, Sept. 17: TODD WRIGHT QUARTET

Sunday, Oct. 1: HOLLY HOPKINS JAZZ TRIO

Sunday, Oct. 8: MARIA HOWELL and NOEL FRIEDLINE