Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in January, including musical performances and craft classes.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows.

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: 1/9, Bowling at Pin Station; 1/13, Drumstick Fitness with Erin Thompson; 1/14, Cooking Class- Sugar Free Lemon Pie; 1/21, Music by Sentimental Journey; 1/22, I’m Covered Up: What You Need to Know About Hoarding with Vaya Health; 1/27, Crafts with Allison and Erica from the Newton Library; 1/28, Awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Forms of Dementia by Elizabeth Novak; 1/30, Movie Day: “Overcomer.”

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: 1/6, Charles Ballard singing spiritual selections; 1/8, Cooking Class- Bark; 1/14, Chair Exercises with Erin Thompson; 1/21, Gospel with Barbie Hollar; 1/23, Birthday party with Elvis Tribute Artist; 1/27, National Drug Facts Week: Prescription Drug Collection with Lt. Scott Hildebrand, HPD; 1/28, Depression: From Surviving to Thriving with Vaya Health; 1/30, Snowman Craft.

At the East Hickory site, First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: 1/7, Music by Sentimental Journey; 1/9, Fruit of the Month-Tangerines; 1/14, I’m Covered Up: What You Need to Know About Hoarding with Vaya Health; 1/15, Craft Class- Pinecone Bird Feeders; 1/22, Awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Forms of Dementia by Elizabeth Novak; 1/23, Shopping at Burton Farm’s General Store and Walmart; 1/29, Site Birthday Party; 1/30, Bingo.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Rd, Catawba: 1/6, Cooking Class- Parmesan Cheddar Bites; 1/7, I’m Covered Up: What You Need to Know About Hoarding with Vaya Health; 1/8, The Importance of a High Fiber Diet with Lupe Avalos, CVMC; 1/13, inging by Bethany Gabriel; 1/22, Medicare Fraud and Scams with Diane Trainer; 1/23, Coffee and Bingo at Atlanta Bread; 1/27, Gospel Music by Charles Ballard; 1/29, Craft Class- Sock Snowman.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: 1/6, Cooking Class- Parmesan Cheddar Bites; 1/7, I’m Covered Up: What You Need to Know About Hoarding with Vaya Health; 1/8, The Importance of a High Fiber Diet with Lupe Avalos, CVMC; 1/13, Singing by Bethany Gabriel; 1/22, Medicare Fraud and Scams with Diane Trainer; 1/23, Coffee and Bingo at Atlanta Bread; 1/27, Gospel Music by Charles Ballard; 1/29, Craft Class- Sock Snowman.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:00am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5617, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as one and a half hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

For more info., locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com.