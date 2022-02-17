Lenoir, NC – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center’s Showcase of Stars presents Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase Hosted by Kay and Patrick Crouch on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating over two decades of promoting local music and talent, the Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase hosted by local musicians Kay and Patrick Crouch will feature a line-up of local musicians who are helping to keep the community’s rich history of traditional music alive today. Tickets for the show are $13 for adults and $6 for students and children.

The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is also offering an “All-In” Rate of $90 that includes one ticket to each show.

All dates and scheduled performances are subject to change. All ticket prices listed include tax except where noted. For more information about becoming a Season Subscriber or for individual tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2407 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.