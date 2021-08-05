Lenoir, NC – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has announced several upcoming Showcase of Stars events. The events feature returning favorites as well as some new faces for a variety of entertainment options.

Join us Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. for John Driskell Hopkins Band.

The musical career of John Driskell Hopkins spans more than 20 years. As a member of several rock bands, Hopkins first rooted himself in the Atlanta music scene in 1995 — but he is most well known as a founding member, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter of the GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band (ZBB). Hopkins helped write, engineer and perform numerous hit songs which, thus far, have garnered three GRAMMY awards, and landed the group on Saturday Night Live as the musical guests in March 2015. When he’s not performing with the ZBB, Hopkins performs at music festivals and venues across the country with his original six-piece band, The John Driskell Hopkins Band, which includes: Mike Rizzi on drums/vocals; Sean McIntyre on bass/vocals; Leah Calvert on fiddle/vocals; Greg Earnest on banjo; and Brian Bisky on keyboard/vocals.

Tickets for the show are $22 for adults and $15 for children and students.

All ticket prices listed include taxes and fees. For more information about becoming a Season Subscriber or for individual tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2404 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.