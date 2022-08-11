Lenoir, NC – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has announced several upcoming Showcase of Stars events. The events feature returning favorites as well as some new faces for a variety of entertainment options.

Following is a schedule of upcoming events:

Smokey and Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson

Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Smokey and Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson celebrates the life, music and career of acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson. Smokey Robinson’s career spans over 4 decades of hits and garnered countless awards including Grammys, Kennedy Center Honors and induction into both the Rock’n Roll and Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. For this stage production, Smokey is perfectly and uncannily captured by Charl Brown who won a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Smokey in Motown: The Musical. Act One of this production celebrates Smokey’s story and many of his biggest hits. Act Two explores the story of the actor who was fortunate enough to become Smokey every night in Motown: The Musical….taking you through Charl Brown’s Broadway history and hits, including songs from Hair, Jersey Boys, Pippin, Sister Act, The Wiz and ending with a medley of Smokey’s iconic songs, Tears of a Clown and Being With You. Tickets for the show are $28 for adults and $10 for students/children.

Artrageous

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Art, Music, Theater, Singing, Dancing, Audience Interaction…All on one stage. All done by a team of friends seeing the world and sharing a love of the Arts. This is Artrageous! Imagine witnessing the creativity of an artist creating a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments. Combined with captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting music, Artrageous takes you on a visual journey and a high energy ride of inspiration, creativity and engagement. The Artrageous troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres throughout the evening. The result – a uniquely entertaining, masterpiece show culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. A signature of the Artrageous Troupe is interaction and engagement… so be prepared to be a part of the show. Tickets for the show are $24 for adults and $10 for students/children.

An Evening with Jimmy Webb

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Webb, America’s Songwriter, has written songs that transcend generations and genres –think “Wichita Lineman,” “MacArthur Park,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” and “Didn’t We.” This Motown-trained composer writes all of his own lyrics and music and is the only hit maker to have scored songs on the Pop, Country, R&B, Rap, Disco and New Age charts. During this Evening with Jimmy Webb, audiences will hear this multi-Grammy Award winner’s songs and experience his insightful and often humorous stories about his work with Glen Campbell, Frank Sinatra, Linda Ronstadt (“Still Within the Sound of My Voice”), Art Garfunkel (“All I Know”), The Fifth Dimension (“Up, Up and Away”), The Highwaymen (“The Highwayman”), Kanye West (“Famous” features Webb’s “Do What You Gotta Do”), and more. Tickets for the show are $24 for adults and $10 for students/children.

Western Piedmont Symphony Christmas

Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The Western Piedmont Symphony enriches and engages the communities of Western North Carolina through high-quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances for all ages.

For 57 years, the Symphony has provided exceptional classical music with a wide variety of classically trained guest artists, accompanied by highly trained and talented orchestra members. Ring in the holidays as these talented musicians add their symphonic touch to traditional holiday favorites from a variety of genres. Tickets for the show are $35 to $45 each.

Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey & Vincent

Saturday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Dubbed by CMT as “The Rock Stars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America. Dailey & Vincent have won numerous awards for their uniquely contagious and riveting music. Tickets are $41 plus taxes and fees for adults and $19 plus taxes and fees for students/children.

25th Annual Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase

Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

This year, the Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase will celebrate its Silver Anniversary and 25 years of promoting local music and talent. Hosted by local musicians Kay and Patrick Crouch the show will feature a line-up of local musicians who are helping to keep the community’s rich history of traditional music alive today. Tickets for the show are $11 for adults and $5.50 for students/children.

The Wailin’ Jennys

Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The Wailin’ Jennys are Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody and Heather Masse – three distinct voices that together make an achingly perfect vocal sound. Starting as a happy accident of solo singer/songwriters getting together for a one-time-only performance at a tiny guitar shop in Winnipeg, Manitoba, The Wailin’ Jennys have grown over the years into one of today’s most beloved international folk acts.

Founding members Moody and Mehta along with New York-based Masse continue to create some of the most exciting music on the folk-roots scene, stepping up their musical game with each critically lauded recording and thrilling audiences with their renowned live performances. Tickets are $36.50 for adults and $10 for students/children.

The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is offering a “Pick Three” Subscriber Special which allows patrons to pick three shows and receive tickets at a discounted subscriber rate. Also available, is a special “All In Rate” of $134, which includes a ticket to each show in the schedule. For more information on the 2022-2023 Showcase of Stars or for tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2407 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.