Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre will launch its 75th season this Friday, August 25 with the musical comedy, A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER. Performances will continue through September 16.

Set in London in 1907, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith (Die-squith) banking family. After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty’s claim of being a relative, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of young Mr. Navarro begin dying in natural and unnatural ways. A single actor plays all the not-so-nice D’Ysquiths, adding to the merriment. Meanwhile, Monty is trying to woo money-minded Sibella Hallward —until he finds himself drawn to young Phoebe D’Ysquith. How will all these convoluted storylines come together? Find out when A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER begins its run this weekend.

Performances will run August 25 through September 16; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays (Sept. 3 and 10) at 2:30pm and Thursday, September 14 at 7:30pm.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283. The production is rated PG and contains mature themes that may not be suitable for younger children.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER is co-produced by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood, III, in association with Hickory Allergy, Asthma & Sinus. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.