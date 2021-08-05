We have heard this story before. The story of how the latest draft selection of the Charlotte Hornets will be the “difference-maker” to lift the franchise to contender status. The story, this year, centers around the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, James Bouknight.

You need a few difference makers on your roster to vie for a championship these days in the NBA. The Hornets appear to have acquired one in last year’s draft in LaMelo Ball. Michael Jordan and company are hoping they found another potential star in Bouknight.

There will be pressure on Bouknight to emerge as a scorer while sharing a backcourt with Ball who is already being thought of as one of the game’s best young point guards,

Bouknight has the potential to be one of the best scorers in his draft class, The UConn product certainly will have the opportunity to do so as Charlotte clearly needs offense.

Bouknight is viewed as both a shooter and a scorer. At UConn, he often had to create his own shot. That will not be the case in Charlotte. Fortunately for Bouknight, playing with a pass-first player like LaMelo will allow him to find easy shots on the perimeter while moving off the ball.

There is also a chance Bouknight will be on the court with two point guards if Terry Rozier is still in the starting lineup. If this is the case, in theory, all Bouknight would have to do is hit open shots. He will be able to be a threat on or off the ball and will get his touches.

Charlotte, with Bouknight joining a young roster that includes rising stars like Ball, Miles Bridges, and PJ Washington, should find itself moving up the NBA standings. The youngsters join veterans Gordon Heyward and Rozier to give the Hornets hope for the very near future.

The Hornets have the right people around Bouknight for him to compete in practice and improve daily. The future looks bright for Charlotte and Bouknight could be a vital piece for the team’s success moving forward.