Hickory – The public is invited to Ironwood Estate Orchids for an Open House and Sale at the Greenhouse starting Saturday September 10 and continuing thru Sunday September 18, 2022.

The Open House is free to the public. The Erikson’s will be on site and available to answer questions on the care of orchids. Plants, pots and orchid supplies will be for sale. During this event, purchase $50 or more and receive 10% off the entire purchase (some exclusions apply).

Ironwood Estate Orchids, owned and operated by Dale and Phyllis Erikson is celebrating 20 years in business. The Erikson’s have over 40 years of experience growing and caring for orchids. The greenhouse is located at 3757 Sandy Ford Rd., Hickory, NC, 28602.

If you have any questions, please email info@ironwoodorchids.com or perikson@twave.net or call us at (828) 294-3950 or (828) 238-3604 cell.

Driving Directions: Take 321 South to exit 41 (River Road). Turn left on River Road and drive approximately 2 miles to Sandy Ford Road. Turn right on Sandy Ford; Ironwood Estate Orchids is located behind the fifth house on the left. Look for the sign at the driveway.

Phalaenopsis