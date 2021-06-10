Statesville, NC – Iredell COAST, in partnership with Tyson Foods in Statesville, will be hosting a CHICKEN LEG QUARTER giveaway on Saturday, June 12th, starting at 11am.

Drive-in and we’ll load a 40-pound box (4 10-pound bags) in your vehicle. Suggested $10 donation will be accepted by not required, and will benefit the Iredell COAST Community Food Bank! Limit one box per vehicle.

Iredell COAST is located at 625 Sullivan Road, Statesville. For more information, please call 704-755-4610 or visit www.iredellcoast.com.