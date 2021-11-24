Hickory – BUGSY MALONE, coming to the Hickory Community Theatre beginning December 3, is a slapstick musical comedy that follows the rivalry between two half-witted street gangs and the washed- up, well-intentioned, one-time boxer who steps in to take control of Fat Sam’s gang and give Dandy Dan and his boys what they’ve got coming. In this film noir spoof, the message is one of good, clean fun; the characters are wonderfully goofy; and the weapons of choice are “splurge” cream guns, flour bombs, and cream pies.

The pint-sized gangsters backing up Dandy Dan, played by Lucas Packard, are his gang of tough guys known as The Hoods. They are Bronx Charlie (Canah Randolph), Benny Lee (Gabriella Shell), Yonkers (Hannah Morrison), Laughing Boy (Carsyn Barry), Shoulders (Aron Shell), and Doodle (Karson Byers).

Performances of BUGSY MALONE will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, December 3-18 at 7:30 pm; Sunday, December 12 at 2:30 pm and Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 pm.

Opening night, December 3, features reduced-price tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for youth & students. Regular price tickets, December 4-18, are $16 for adults and $10 for youth & students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org, in person at the box office, or by phone at 828-328-2283.

Due to the continued rate of Covid-19 cases in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. BUGSY MALONE is produced by Alex Lee, Inc. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: Back row (l. to r.): Canah Randolph, Gabriella Shell, Lucas Packard, Aron Shell, Front row (l. to r.): Hannah Morrison, Karson Byers, Carsyn Barry are the members of Dandy Dan’s Gang in BUGSY MALONE. Performances begin Friday, Dec 3, and continue through Dec 18 in the Jeffers Theatre at the Hickory Community Theatre. For tickets and information visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283. Photo by Paul Sapp.