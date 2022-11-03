Hickory – Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with an interactive storytime of The Nutcracker by Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts!

Sat. | November 12 | 11am @ Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Sat. | November 12 | 2pm @ Ridgeview Branch Library

Learn about how diverse cultures are represented in the Land of Sweets and watch your candy-themed dreams come true with our ballerinas. Recommended for all ages.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st Street SW, Hickory, NC 28602. Please check the library’s calendar for a full list of events at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/2022-11/

All library programs are free and open to the public.