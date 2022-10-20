Hudson, NC – There will be an informal round table discussion regarding race relations in the HUB Station Auditorium, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson on Sunday afternoon, October 23rd at 2 o’clock PM. This event is free and open to the public. This discussion comes on the heels of the HUB Station Dinner Theatre Production of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which runs October 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22.

Cast member Jimmy Jenkins and Director Keith Smith discussed ways that the message of the play could extend into encouraging dialogue in the community. Smith says, “Jimmy and I talked of the power of a play to evoke both thought and emotions. We decided that an informal discussion, sitting around tables, would be a good forum to follow up on the powerful message of the play.

Everyone in our cast, patrons who have seen the play, and everyone in the community, both black and white, particularly community and church leaders, are invited and encouraged to attend. There is no official format or agenda, just a friendly, informal open discussion with anyone attending encouraged to share his or her thoughts and feelings.”

Anyone with questions can call Smith at 828-728-8272.