Hiddenite, NC – Summer is a GREAT time to declutter and simplify! As a service to the Community, the Hiddenite Center announces an INDOOR COMMUNITY YARD SALE to be held Saturday, July 17 from 8 am until 12 Noon inside the Hiddenite Center’s air conditioned Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road. The building is handicap accessible with restrooms available to the public.

Hiddenite Center Staff and volunteers will operate the it’s own Yard Sale space with baskets, pottery, crafts, books, dolls, and more “treasures” for sale. The public may reserve a 12’ X 12’ space and one 8 foot table for $10 each, by calling the Hiddenite Center’s office at 828-632-6966. Additional tables within that space may be reserved for $5 each. At the end of the Yard Sale, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity which will be scheduled to pick up unwanted items which have been bagged or boxed. CALL NOW to reserve your Yard Sale space! 828-632-6966.