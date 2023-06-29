BLOWING ROCK

7/1, July 4th Celebration in Blowing Rock. Parade: Saturday July 1, 10:00 am. Join the town of Blowing Rock for the best small-town Main Street parade you’ll find anywhere! Local families, musicians, organizations, and characters celebrate the holiday with a patriotic procession. The parade is usually 40 minutes to an hour long.

In addition, Main Street will be closed to parking from midnight the night before, to just after the parade (12am-11am on July 1). No parking on Main Street for the parade will ensure better visibility and safety! To make parking easy, a complimentary shuttle service will run from the parking lot at Tanger Outlet to Main Street, beginning at 8:00am. The shuttle will run continuously through 5:00 pm.

After the parade, enjoy holiday shopping and dining around town until ready to return to your vehicle, then check out what’s new at Shoppes on the Parkway!

Celebration Schedule:

9AM- Surefire Bluegrass Band

10AM- Parade

11AM- The Cockman Family

12:30PM- Horseshoe Tournament (18+) Prizes Awarded and Soulution Band

1PM- Park Games – Sack races, egg spoon relay, water balloon toss, and a watermelon eating contest

For more information, call Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation at 828-295-5222

CHERRYVILLE

6/30, Cherryville’s Independence Day Celebration, Friday, June 30, 6PM – 10PM at Rudisill Stadium, Cherryville, NC

Join us in Cherryville to celebrate our country’s Independence Day! Bring your dancing shoes and gather the whole family for a spectacular evening filled with music by The Tams With DJ Johnny B, delicious food, exciting activities, and an unforgettable fireworks display at 10PM that is second to none. Don’t miss out on the fun!

GASTONIA

7/4, Gastonia’s Fourth of July Celebration, 5 PM – 9:30 PM, at Rotary Centennial Pavilion, 111 N South St Gastonia, NC 28052

Come out to downtown Gastonia on Tuesday, July 4 from 5:00 PM – 9:30 PM! There will be food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, entertainment, a free KidsZone and fireworks will begin around 9:30 PM.

There will be live music from 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM. Pre-recorded music will play from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, and pre-recorded patriotic music will play during the fireworks. **Please bring your own lawn chair and/or blanket to sit and enjoy the music**

HICKORY

7/2 Crawdads Independence Day Extravaganza, LP Frans Stadium, 2500 Clement Blvd NW, Hickory, NC 28601; 6:30 PM game, Hickory Crawdads VS Greensboro Grasshoppers. Independence Day Extravaganza Fireworks after the game! www.milb.com/hickory.

LINCOLNTON

7/4, Lincolnton 4th Of July Celebration, 8:30pm at City Park. Catch fireworks and a parade! Parade starts at 8:30pm on East Water Street and fireworks start at 9:30pm out of City Park. Best viewing locations include the LHS student parking lots, Aspen Street sports fields, First Federal Park, along North General’s Blvd and Northside neighborhoods.

Here are some great NEW viewing locations:

The LHS student parking lots & Aspen Street sports fields

First Federal Park downtown at Sycamore & Poplar

Along North General’s Blvd near North Aspen (Tractor Supply)

Northside neighborhoods including North Laurel, Poplar, & Cedar.

MARION

7/4, Independence Day Celebration and Parade, Marion, NC. The City of Marion and Marion Business Association are planning for the annual Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4th. Due to the heat of the day, the event will kickoff with the Independence Day Parade at 6 p.m.

Parade Marshals will be McDowell County Veterans. All veterans are encouraged to participate.

Parade line-up will be in the parking lots of First Bank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Line-up begins at 5:30 p.m. Parade participants are encouraged to show their pride with red, white and blue decorations. “Anything That Rolls” will line up at Bank of America parking lot. Helmets are required.

At 6:30 p.m., the Fox & Company band will take the stage on Main Street. The band plays all the classics you know and love, including classic rock and blues.

Fox & Company band is a six-member band from the Morganton/Lenoir area. They perform a variety of music in the region.

These seasoned musicians have great harmony that enable them to perform at many different festivals, club dances, weddings, birthdays, and many other special occasions.

Band members are: Mike Fox, on lead vocals; Steve Fox, adds to lead vocals; Alan McGalliard, on bass guitar and vocals; John Crisp, on guitar, keys, sax, vocals; Lance Main, on guitar; and Brian Beame, on the drums and adds vocals.

Make plans to bring your dancing shoes, so that you can enjoy this great band on Main Street.

Along with live music and street dancing, you can enjoy a variety of fun foods, beverages and free inflatables for the kiddos.

Festivities will conclude with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from the recreation field on West Court Street. Due to fallout from fireworks, no one will be allowed in the area around the ball field.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of fun with your friends and neighbors! Due to street closures, seating for the fireworks show is available on West Court Street. The hill gives a great view of the fireworks show.

For more information, contact the MBA at 828-652-2215 or follow the Marion Business Association’s Facebook page.

MORGANTON

7/4, Independence Day Fireworks, 9:45 PM, at Freedom Park 400 Block Independent Blvd Morganton, NC 28655.

The City of Morganton is happy to announce we will host fireworks again this year on July 4th! The fireworks will shoot off from Freedom Park so the park will be closed all day for set-up. Make sure to get a good spot nearby and watch us light up the sky in memory of our independence. We hope to see you there!

NEWTON

7/1, Downtown Newton’s Independence Day Community Parade, 11AM -12PM.

Get a head start on your celebrations of America’s national day by attending or participating in Downtown Newton’s Independence Day Community Parade on Saturday, July 1. Friends and neighbors from Newton and beyond are invited to this annual patriotic march around the 1924 Courthouse Square at the heart of Downtown Newton.

STATESVILLE

7/3, City of Statesville Fireworks Celebration, Launch time is 9:30pm at Signal Hill Mountain Bike Trail 450 Signal Hill Dr, Statesville, NC 28625

We will be launching from the Signal Hill Mountain Bike Trail area (same launch location as in previous years). Good places to watch the show are Signal Hill Mall, former Bi-Lo parking lot, Statesville Soccer Complex, King of the Sea.

VALDESE

6/30, Valdese Celebrates Independence Day . Celebrate our Nation’s Independence loud and proud with the Valdese Independence Day Celebration! Hosted with the summer concert series, the town’s most popular event of the year boasts live music, a classic car cruise-in, amusement rides, a variety of eats, beer & wine garden, and of course…Valdese famous fireworks! Join the fun Friday, June 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Street will close at 5:00 p.m. as rows of classic and antique cars prepare to show off. Those interested in participating in the cruise-in are encouraged to review the details of the cruise-in portion of the event at visitvaldese.com. Main Street will be closed from Praley Street to Carolina Street for the celebration.

The event will begin with a special welcome from Mayor Charles Watts, followed by a performance of our National Anthem by cast members from the outdoor drama “From This Day Forward”. The cast will also offer a brief reenactment in honor of the upcoming production, which opens on July 14 and runs on Fridays and Saturdays until its conclusion on August 12. Tickets for this production can be found online at oldcolonyplayers.com. The event lineup will continue with a night of fantastic music by crowd favorite, The Tonez, at 7:00 p.m.

Who are The Tonez? This outstanding group has been thrilling audiences across the Southeast since 2017. With seven lead vocalists, a killer horn section, 100% LIVE music, and energy that does not quit, The Tonez will keep you on the dance floor from the first song to the last. The 2020 Recipient of the Carolina Beach Music Award for Rising Star Best New Artist, they play songs from across the decades covering Motown, Disco, Rock, Beach, and more! Their current radio single, “Caught Up” is climbing up the beach charts! After the fireworks presentation, the concert will continue until 11:00 p.m. so don’t put up those dancing shoes!

The kid zone will feature amusement rides in the parking lot next to the former Wells Fargo building, and tickets will be available to purchase on-site. Special thank you to Burke Onsite Computer Solutions for sponsoring the rides area. Due to excessive heat and hot pavement, pets are not permitted. Coolers are also not permitted at this event.

Downtown merchants will also celebrate with special promotions, unique events, and eats. Announcements will be shared in the Facebook Group – What is there to do in Valdese. The promotions range from face painting to menu specials.

Purchase your tickets for the kid zone, featuring amusement rides and thrills for kids of all ages! Food trucks will be parked throughout downtown when you’ve worked up an appetite. Grab a quick bite or treat from Dig’n Dogs, Village Inn Pizza, Pelican’s Snoballs, Frostie’s Ice Cream Express, and 4 Foster Slushies!

Beer sales are available, courtesy of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and Waldensian Style Wines will be selling a wide variety of their historic wines, including the famous “Brenda’s Peach Bellini”.

An impressive firework show will begin shortly after dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m., from the football field behind the Old Rock School. Regarded as one of the most impressive fireworks displays in the area, the Town of Valdese sponsors this celebration with a brilliant light display that bursts at a lower altitude, allowing for various swirls and explosions. Plenty of ooohs and ahhhs for everyone. Areas will be blocked to ensure public safety.

Show your patriotism by wearing your best red, white and blue! “We look forward to this event every year,” states Angi. “The event has become a neighborhood block party for the whole region to enjoy!” For event maps, details, and parking, visit the Town’s website at visitvaldese.com

Event Schedule:

5pm – Main Street Closes

6:45pm – Opening Announcements & Outdoor Drama Reenactment

7pm -11pm – THE TONEZ

Dusk – FIREWORKS! – Launched from behind the Old Rock School

Event Parking – Faet Street Parking Lot, Bobo Street Parking Lot, Italy Street Parking Lot, Town Hall Parking Lot, Secondary Streets

Handicap Parking – Located on Rodoret Street near the Dry Cleaners

Restrooms – Public Restrooms are located at Faet Street Parking Lot, Old Rock School Front Parking Lot, Town Parking Lot near the Main Stage area.