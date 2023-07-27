Morganton, NC – Come join us under the summer stars on the newly designed courthouse square for the last of the FREE 2023 TGIF Concert Series season, this Friday, July 28th with IMY2 from 6:00-10:00pm. Food and Beverage vendors will open at 6:00pm and music begins at 7:00pm. Bring your chairs and or picnic blankets and make yourselves comfortable while you let this high energy band entertain you! Our events are rain or shine.

IMY2 is a trio from Nashville, Tennessee who have received incredible feedback from their fans on YouTube for their cover videos! In concert they deliver powerful covers with their own twist and throw in some of their own original songs. They must be on to something because the band has raked up 35 million views across all their video streaming platforms to date. The musicians in this talented trio are Cal Tucker on piano and bass guitar, Michael Monahan on the guitar and colourful haired vocalist, Annalise Mahanes who is the singer and songwriter. The mission of the band is to spread a message of self- acceptance and they aim to convey a message of self-confidence to their listeners and fans. Let’s show them how confident we are here in Downtown Morganton and come out to support them at our final TGIF show of the series!

For more information about TGIF Concert Series, please visit: https://morgantonfest.org/tgif-concert-series/.