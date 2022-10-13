The Town of Hudson presents its 31st Dinner Theatre Production, the classic To Kill a Mockingbird, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st and 22nd at the Hudson Uptown Building, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.

To Kill a Mockingbird is based on the iconic novel of the same name. Written by Harper Lee, the 1960 Pulitzer Prize winning novel was made into a 1962 movie starring Gregory Peck. The show is set in the fictional town of Maycomb, Alabama in 1935. Local attorney, Atticus Finch, is engaged to defend a wrongly accused black man, Tom Robinson. As the story wends and winds itself toward an inevitable conclusion, people are called on to confront their prejudice and mores of their southern society.

Tickets are $37 for dinner and the show, $19 for the show only. Tickets may be purchased in one of three ways. One can go to the HUB Station Box Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, call 828-726-8871 or go to the Town of Hudson or HUB Station website, and follow the link to tix.com. The play will be catered by Box Car Grille.