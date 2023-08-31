Hudson, NC – The Town of Hudson and the HUB Station announce the Hudson fall dinner theatre production of the classic, “On Golden Pond.” The cast has been chosen and rehearsals are underway. The show will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 12th, 13th, 14th, 19th, 20th and 21st at 7:30 PM, preceded by dinner at 6:30 PM. “On Golden Pond” is both funny and thought provoking. Many will remember the movie starring Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn and Jane Fonda. The Thayers have been coming to their lake house for 48 years, and they realize, with time fleeting, to make the most of each day and to shore up their relationships.

Tickets are now on sale. Tickets are $37.00 for dinner and the play, $20.00 for the play only. Tickets may be procured in one of three ways: go by the HUB Station Box Office at 145 Cedar Valley Road, call the HUB Station at (828) 726-8871 or most conveniently, go online to the the Town of Hudson or the HUB Station website and follow the link to tix.com.