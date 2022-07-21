Hudson, NC – The Town of Hudson and Director Keith Smith announce their Fall and Spring Dinner Theatre Productions. The fall production will be the classic drama, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which will perform on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st and 22nd, 2022. The spring production will be “Madame Buttermilk” which will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 23rd, 24th, 25th, 30th, 31st and April 1st, 2023.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” is based on the iconic Harper Lee Novel and tells the story of a wrongly accused black man in Alabama during the Great Depression. Atticus Finch, one of the most famous characters in American Literature, is assigned to be the man’s defense attorney. Atticus does his best to defend the man, take care of his own young children and tries to make sense and gain perspective in a prejudiced environment of society. He patiently and steadily works to chip away at this bias and attempts to replace it with tolerance and understanding.

“Madame Buttermilk” is an award winning musical comedy written by Ross Carter, and was the winner of Barter Theatre’s prestigious playwright’s award. At Barter, it played extensively to sold out houses, and was so popular, that it was brought back for a second run. “Madame Buttermilk,” through a hilarious case of mistaken identity, fuses opera with country music and there is something here for everyone, no matter your choice or preference of musical genre!

More information will become available and tickets will go on sale in several weeks, but for now, this is your opportunity to save the dates.

For further information, please call Director Keith Smith at (828) 728-8272.