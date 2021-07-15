Hickory – Humane Society of Catawba County (HSCC) is thrilled to be selected as a partner shelter of Pets for the Elderly (PFE), a 501 (c)(3) public charity whose mission is to provide companionship and health benefits to older adults through pet ownership and animal care assistance.

Through a generous grant, PFE will be providing our area Senior Citizens (60 years and above) with 50% off the cost of Spay/Neuter surgery for their companion animals (Dogs and Cats) at our Foothills Spay/Neuter clinic here at HSCC, 3224 20th Ave SE, Hickory. Please call the shelter at 828-464-8878 for more information and to make your appointment. Please check out the HSCC website for pricing information and services, including vaccinations, OTC flea/tick medications, heartworm testing and more that HSCC can offer at www.catawbahumane.org.

PFE is currently the only national organization matching shelter animals with senior citizens and works with 57 participating shelters in 35 states – shelters that are not only dedicated to saving the lives of animals, but also committed to supporting and implementing the PFE mission. For more information about Pets for the Elderly, visit www.petsfortheelderly.org.

The Humane Society of Catawba County is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with roots dating back to 1971 when it was founded as The Western Piedmont Humane Society. The mission of HSCC is to make its community a better place by serving as an advocate for companion animals. Its vision for the future is that no adoptable animal will be euthanized in Catawba County, and that animal cruelty and inhumane treatment of animals will cease to exist.

HSCC’s state of the art Pat Anderson Center for Animal Adoption and Humane Education Center is a no-kill companion animal shelter, low cost spay/neuter clinic, and education center and is the only shelter-based nonprofit companion animal service organization in the county responding to animal care concerns in the community.

HSCC has always recognized animal overpopulation as a national tragedy, the problem being no less intense in Catawba County. Starting in 2000, to sterilize the shelter animals, HSCC utilized Humane Alliance, a leader in aggressive low cost spay/neuter programs. Towns and cities that had implemented similar programs in their areas, found the number of companion animals who had to be euthanized declined by up to 60 percent. HSCC established the Foothills Spay/Neuter Clinic to benefit not only animals from the shelter, but also those from the local community.

For more information about HSCC, visit https://catawbahumane.org/.