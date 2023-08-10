Statesville, NC – Horizon Church is hosting a Community Yard Sale, Car Wash and Fish Fry/BBQ Plate Fundraiser in the church parking lot at 316 Signal Hill Drive (behind Cozumel Mexican Restaurant) on Saturday, August 19th, 2023 from 6:00 am – 1:00 pm. The God’s Mighty Men ministry will be onsite cooking and selling Fried Fish Plates and Bar-B-Que Plates for $12 each (includes choice of meat, baked beans, cole slaw, bread, dessert and drink). The Car Wash will benefit and be managed by Hoops For Christ, a local ministry that offers mentorship and basketball to young men and women from 9th grade through college. The Community Yard Sale will include furniture, tools, clothing, household goods, and other items donated from families within the church. Horizon’s sales will fund the various ministries and initiatives of the church.

Horizon is also opening up this event to Statesville area individuals, businesses and craft vendors who may wish to “rent” booth space at the event and sell their own items. Space is limited and rental (Non-Food) is a $20 donation and includes a table (while supplies last). Anyone wishing to reserve space may contact Tony Smith at (704) 873-5250 or ncmusicman61@yahoo.com to receive booth participation forms and additional information.

“We hope to fundraise a little, and also let everyone know about the wonderful tenant mix at our complex,” says Charles Williams, founder/co-pastor at Horizon Church. He continues, “Our goal is to attract some folks looking for bargains, who also experience the love of Christ through this event and the other ministries of Horizon Church… as our tagline says, it is truly ‘A Place For New Beginnings.’”

Horizon Church is a non-denominational church located at 316 Signal Hill Drive in Statesville, NC. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:00 am each week. Services are of a casual atmosphere, with contemporary music, and messages relevant to everyday living. Charles Williams is the founding pastor of the church, which was founded in 1999; and Jason Bost is co-pastor. The church website is www.horizonchurch.net and the phone number is (704) 873-5250.