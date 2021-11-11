Morganton, NC – Each year on the Historic Courthouse Lawn in downtown Morganton, a beautiful tree is lit for the holiday season. The lights on the tree represent memories of loved ones who are remembered at this time of year.

We invite everyone to join together on the Courthouse Lawn for the official lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 20 at 5:30pm.

To remember or honor someone with a memorial light and add another twinkling star to the Memorial Tree, mail $1.00 for each name to HMF/Christmas Cheer Fund, PO Box 1472, Morganton, NC 28680. Please indicate if your light should be in MEMORY of your loved one, or in HONOR of your loved one. You may also go to the City Hall Utility Payments window where they will record the name of your loved one and accept your payment in person. Or go complete the online entry form at https://morgantonfest.org/memorial-tree-lighting/. All names must be submitted by NOON on Monday, November 15.

The names will be printed in a commemorative program and printed in the Morganton News Herald. Those who wish to attend the ceremony will also have an opportunity to speak the names of those loved and remembered, just before the lighting of the tree. The ceremony will conclude with the lighting of the memorial tree and all the holiday lights in downtown Morganton.

All proceeds from the memorial lights go to assist Christmas Cheer and the downtown Holiday Lights.