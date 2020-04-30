New to Streaming:

Extraction (2020) Chris Hemsworth steps out of the shoes of Thor and into the role of a hired gun with a mission. In this case, rescuing the kidnapped son of a drug lord. Hemsworth also produced. Available on Netflix.

Bad Education (2020) Being hailed as one of the best films of 2020, Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney star in this ripped from the headlines tale of a pair of criminally minded high school administrators. Now available on HBO.

Circus Of Books (2020) is a riveting documentary about the legendary adult themed Book Shop of the film’s title. Karen and Barry Mason ran the bookstore for 35 years until its closing last year. Their daughter, Rachel, has made an affectionate portrait of its life and times. Available on Netflix.

New to Blu-Ray:

Kino:

Secret Ceremony (1968) Mia Farrow stars as a young woman who regrets mistaking Elizabeth Taylor for her deceased mother in this suspense thriller.

Love Among The Ruins (1975) Laurence Olivier and Katherine Hepburn appeared on screen together, for the first and only time, in this ABC movie of the week about an aging actress being defended in court by her ex lover.

Woman Times Seven (1967) Shirley MacLaine stars in this romantic comedy divided into seven separate segments.

Arrow Video:

Beyond The Door (1974) Originally titled Che Se in its native country of origin, Italy, this possession thriller borrows elements from The Exorcist and Rosemary’s Baby. The story is utterly stupid but the possession stuff is truly frightening at times. Juliet Mills and Richard Johnson star. The special edition set contains two cuts of the film and multiple extras.

Sixteen Candles (1984) The perennial favorite from director/writer John Hughes, gets the deluxe treatment in a new set that boast a slightly extended cut of the film along with other new extras.

Severin Films:

When The Wind Blows (1986) There were many films about the dangers of nuclear war made in the early to mid 80s but this one never got enough attention. It’s a beautiful animated film about an elderly couple doing their best to survive after suffering the effects of radioactive fallout.

