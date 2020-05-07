Available to Stream:

Driveways (2020) A single mother travels with her son to sort out the home of her recently deceased sister. The boy doesn’t seem to fit in anywhere until he meets the elderly neighbor next door and develops a bond with the Korean War vet. Brian Dennehy, in one of his last onscreen appearances, turns in some really good work here as the lonely man whose life is brightened by the sudden appearance of the woman and her son in his life. The film is a very low-key affair which may be off putting to some viewers accustomed to the faster pace of most contemporary fare. For those willing to get on its wavelength, and fall into its rhythm, it offers some nice rewards. The final shot of Dennehy in the film is a perfect cinematic send off for this wonderful actor.

Blue Story (2020) Timmy (Stephen Odubola) and Marco (Micheal Ward) are pals attending the same high school in Peckham and also residing in the same London neighborhood. When Marco takes a beating at the hands of one of Timmy’s other friends, the two find themselves at odds with each other and in a turf war. There’s nothing in particular you haven’t seen here but it’s gripping nevertheless and never boring.

New to Blu-Ray:

Kino:

Me Natalie (1969) Patty Duke stars in this dramatic tale of a young girl’s struggle to forge her own path. Notable for the film debut of future screen icon, Al Pacino.

A Thousand Clowns (1965) Jason Robards stars in this engaging tale of the relationship between the writer of a children’s TV show and his son. Well adapted by Herb Gardner from his play and extremely well edited by the great Ralph Rosenblum.

Scream Factory:

Exorcism at 60,000 Feet (2019) During the last flight of a transatlantic passenger airliner, things take a creepy turn when a bunch of demonic possessions break out among the passengers. Spreading from passenger to passenger, and eventually to the pilot. It’s up to a Priest, a Rabbi and the crew to save the day.

Questions? filmfan1970@hotmail.com